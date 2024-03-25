Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 753.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after buying an additional 1,733,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after buying an additional 1,184,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $509.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.90 and a 1 year high of $523.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total value of $285,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,614,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total transaction of $285,772.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,614,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.