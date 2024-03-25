Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 727 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.38. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

