Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,196 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 306.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $154.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

