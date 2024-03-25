International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $50,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $190.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average of $163.41.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

