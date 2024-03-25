Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,418,700.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $237.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.97.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after buying an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

