Insider Selling: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells $27,020.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $27,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Park-Ohio Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $335.38 million, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.45 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Park-Ohio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.