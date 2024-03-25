Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Sells $384,563.94 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DOMO opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.35. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $18.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 783,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after acquiring an additional 716,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 548,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Domo by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 509,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

