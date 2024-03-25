Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells 2,175 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $221.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $224.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

