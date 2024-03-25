Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Acquires C$19,473.68 in Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers bought 1,590 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,473.68.

On Monday, March 11th, Jason Michael Pellaers bought 550 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,446.00.

TSE:NFI opened at C$12.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2223646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFI shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC increased their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.58.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

