Insider Buying: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Purchases $99,999.00 in Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

