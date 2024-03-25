Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys $26,520.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,345,277 shares in the company, valued at $94,504,497.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Snehal Patel purchased 4,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $53,423.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Snehal Patel bought 12,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $140,589.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 3.7 %

GLSI opened at $19.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $252.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.21. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $150,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

