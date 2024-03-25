Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Buys $30,105.87 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,745 shares in the company, valued at $248,997.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 24.5 %

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.37. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BW shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

