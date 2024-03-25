Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires 104 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,721,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,804,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,678,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151,581 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $154.66 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average is $152.80.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

