HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 882,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $312,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,270,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $803,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $509.58 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.90 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

