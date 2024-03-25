HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.87.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $406.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $416.76. The company has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

