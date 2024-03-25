HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS stock opened at $78.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

