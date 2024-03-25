HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $127.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

