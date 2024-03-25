HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36,530 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,530 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,572 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 731,959 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Read Our Latest Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.