HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 92.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $126.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.28. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAIC

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.