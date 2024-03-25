HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after acquiring an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.