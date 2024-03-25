HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in General Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in General Electric by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $175.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a twelve month low of $90.32 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

