HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $280,500.99 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $280,500.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28.

On Friday, February 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $826,510.08.

On Monday, January 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $787,733.76.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $822,201.60.

Shares of HCP opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 215.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,774,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

