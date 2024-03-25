HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $280,500.99 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $280,500.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $826,510.08.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $787,733.76.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $822,201.60.
HashiCorp Price Performance
Shares of HCP opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
HCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.