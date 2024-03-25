Godsey & Gibb Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $411,870,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $283.26 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $520.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.03.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

