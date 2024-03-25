FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DMAY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May by 14.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,173,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DMAY stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

