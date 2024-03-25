Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

FI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.26.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $156.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average of $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $157.33.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

