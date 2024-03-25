EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Truist Financial

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.05.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

EPR stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after buying an additional 1,257,791 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1,022.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after buying an additional 934,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,761,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after buying an additional 687,512 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

