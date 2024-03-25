EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities downgraded EPR Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.05.

EPR opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 167.51%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EPR Properties by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after buying an additional 1,257,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

