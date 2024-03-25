Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 2.4 %

Visa stock opened at $283.26 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $520.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.03.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.