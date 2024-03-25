Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $390.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

