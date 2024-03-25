CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 4,524 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

