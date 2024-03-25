CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 1,990 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 143,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $127.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average of $117.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

