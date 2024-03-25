CX Institutional Acquires New Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after acquiring an additional 92,230 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after acquiring an additional 778,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $322.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

