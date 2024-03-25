Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 558,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $193,527,000 after buying an additional 183,110 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HD. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $390.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

