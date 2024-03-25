Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $96,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,570 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.8 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $358.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $365.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

