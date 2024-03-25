AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CFO Sells $24,488.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) CFO James Caci sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $24,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AvePoint Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $7.90 on Monday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVPT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
