AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CFO Sells $24,488.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) CFO James Caci sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $24,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $7.90 on Monday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 891.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 353,546 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVPT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

