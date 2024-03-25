Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Position Reduced by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,874 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Air Transport Services Group worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after buying an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 281.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 404,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 298,558 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 225,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,771,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 218,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATSG opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.04 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

