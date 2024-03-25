Advisor Resource Council Sells 1,020 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Advisor Resource Council cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

