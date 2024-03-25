Advisor Resource Council Invests $278,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $91,015,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $70,318,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,570,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after buying an additional 960,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

