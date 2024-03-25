Advisor Resource Council Invests $245,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Block by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $80.77 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 475.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,299,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.84.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

