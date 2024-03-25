9,650 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 19.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter.
Sprout Social Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ SPT opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.
Read Our Latest Report on Sprout Social
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,346. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprout Social
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Earnings Dumpers Worth a Second Look
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.