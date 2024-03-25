3,885 Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Barrett Business Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBSI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 175,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $124.18 on Monday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. Analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

