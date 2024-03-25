23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells $17,732.08 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $17,732.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,252,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,064.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
23andMe Price Performance
ME opened at $0.40 on Monday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 210.48%. The company had revenue of $44.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 23andMe
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 23andMe
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 2 Earnings Dumpers Worth a Second Look
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.