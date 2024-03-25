23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells $17,732.08 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $17,732.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,252,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,064.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ME opened at $0.40 on Monday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 210.48%. The company had revenue of $44.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,145,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 834,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,330,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 910,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,183,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,617,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 254,321 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,517,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,866 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

