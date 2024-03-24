Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $968.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,134,000 after buying an additional 3,745,936 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,809,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after buying an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

