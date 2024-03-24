Zacks Research Weighs in on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

LYV stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $107.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

