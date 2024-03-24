Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after buying an additional 526,385 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,881,000 after buying an additional 520,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,834,000 after buying an additional 456,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,777,000 after acquiring an additional 427,712 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,637 shares of company stock worth $5,351,673 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

