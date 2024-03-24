WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.62

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.62 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 161451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

WNS Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WNS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WNS by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 515,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in WNS by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in WNS by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading

