Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Humana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $348.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.54 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

