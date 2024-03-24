Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 179.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

