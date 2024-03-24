Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chemed by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chemed by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,655,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $648.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $609.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.32. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

