Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $131.70 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.67 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.09.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,754. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.